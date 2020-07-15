Iran court upholds death sentences for 3 anti-government protesters

The Iranian Supreme Court in June upheld death sentences against three protesters who participated in the country’s anti-government demonstrations in November.

A spokesman for the Iranian judiciary, Gholamhossein Esmaili, yesterday confirmed the court’s ruling against the “rioters”, adding that the three men were not arrested during the protests, but during an armed robbery that took place later.

Esmaili said the three protesters; Amirhossein Moradi, Saeed Tamjidi and Mohammad Rajabi, had filmed themselves setting fire to banks, buses and public places and kept the videos on their phones, later sending it to foreign media outlets.

He added that they confessed to their crimes.

In November, Iran witnessed massive protests against the high fuel prices and the deterioration of economic conditions. According to local authorities, the protests, which quickly turned violent, led to the death of 230 protesters, however Western reports estimate the death toll exceeded 1,000.

