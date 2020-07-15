Sudan, armed movements delay signing peace agreement

The signing of a partial peace deal between the Sudanese government and the alliance of armed groups has been delayed, the mediation committee announced yesterday.

A new agreement is expected to be signed “soon”, an official from the mediation committee said.

The partial agreement was the result of negotiations between the Sudanese authorities in Khartoum and the armed alliance which includes the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM)/northern sector led by Malik Agar, the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Mini Arko Minawi and the Justice and Equality movement led by Gabriel Ibrahim.

However, the agreement excludes some of the influential armed groups in the country including the SPLM/northern sector led by Abdul-Aziz Al-Hilu and the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) led by Abdul-Wahid Mohamed Nur.

The agreement was due to bring to an end unrest between the Sudanese and groups in Darfur and South Kordofan, among other areas of the country.

READ: Is Sudan’s government transforming it into a secular state?