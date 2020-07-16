Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iraq to prevent factions, tribes from possessing weapons

July 16, 2020 at 2:00 am | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Baghdad, Iraq on 12 May 2020 [Iraqi Prime Ministry/Anadolu Agency]
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Baghdad, Iraq on 12 May 2020 [Iraqi Prime Ministry/Anadolu Agency]
 July 16, 2020 at 2:00 am

The Iraqi government voted on Wednesday to prevent factions and tribes from owning weapons, Iraq’s official news agency reported Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi stating.

On 13 May, four days after the formation of his government, Al-Kazemi ordered the army to control all unregistered arms in the country.

Iraqi Shia factions and tribes close to Iran are widely known for their possession of arms.

These factions, specifically Hezbollah Brigades, are accused of carrying out rocket attacks at civil and military targets hosting US soldiers and diplomats.

In June, Iraqi forces raided a headquarter of the brigades, arresting 14 members and leaders and seizing rocket squads. All were later released, with the exception of one.

READ: Iraq prevents protesters from entering Green Zone in Baghdad 

Categories
IraqMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Middle East Monitor - No Way to Gaza - Book Launch - Webinar - Register your free ticket - Thu, 23 July 2020
Show Comments