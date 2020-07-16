Iraq to prevent factions, tribes from possessing weapons

The Iraqi government voted on Wednesday to prevent factions and tribes from owning weapons, Iraq’s official news agency reported Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi stating.

On 13 May, four days after the formation of his government, Al-Kazemi ordered the army to control all unregistered arms in the country.

Iraqi Shia factions and tribes close to Iran are widely known for their possession of arms.

These factions, specifically Hezbollah Brigades, are accused of carrying out rocket attacks at civil and military targets hosting US soldiers and diplomats.

In June, Iraqi forces raided a headquarter of the brigades, arresting 14 members and leaders and seizing rocket squads. All were later released, with the exception of one.

