Russia, Turkey agree to resume flights

Turkey and Russia have agreed to resume flights between the two countries starting yesterday, Turkish transport and infrastructure minister announced.

Adil Karaismailoglu said that the decision was made during a recent phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

“With Russia included, Turkey has already restarted flights to 32 countries,” Daily Sabah quoted Karaismailoglu saying. The move comes after flights were halted as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The minister pointed out that Ankara was also in talks with “20 other countries to lift flight suspensions”.

On 27 March, Russia and Turkey suspended international air traffic in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

