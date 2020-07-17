Gaza has few lambs heading to the slaughter this Eid

Gazans at a livestock market in preparation for Eid Al-Adha, 17 July 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gazans at a livestock market in preparation for Eid Al-Adha, 17 July 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gazans at a livestock market in preparation for Eid Al-Adha, 17 July 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gazans at a livestock market in preparation for Eid Al-Adha, 17 July 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gazans at a livestock market in preparation for Eid Al-Adha, 17 July 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gazans at a livestock market in preparation for Eid Al-Adha, 17 July 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gazans at a livestock market in preparation for Eid Al-Adha, 17 July 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gazans at a livestock market in preparation for Eid Al-Adha, 17 July 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

As Eid Al-Adha approaches, Gaza has seen a low demand for slaughter animals as a result of the current economic climate.

Economist Mohammed Abu Jeyyab says complex problems have led to being unable to spend on the sacrifice. Charities which have traditionally supported those in need in Gaza have suffered from cut back and other issues in obtaining the funds needed, this has been coupled with the coronavirus which is led to a lack of revenue and reduced sales. Civil servants of work for the Palestinian Authority have also suffered cuts in their wages which have compounded the already difficult living conditions as a result of the ongoing Israeli siege of the Strip.

Abu Jeyyab warns that demand could fall by more than 50 per cent at a time when there are 12,000 calves and 30,000 sheep in the market. Merchants are waiting to see if charities will be able to purchase supplies to provide to those in need in Gaza and support the market.

Muhammad Ayed sits in his farm in the Shuja’iyya neighbourhood looking at his five cows. He knows demand is low this year, normally he would have three times the number of livestock. Muhammad says, this year, Palestinians in Gaza are looking for lighter animals so the costs they incur are reduced. No one can afford much these days.

