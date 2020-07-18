Lebanese minister: ‘Washington pressuring Arab countries not to cooperate with us’

Lebanese Minister of Industry Imad Hoballah revealed on Friday that: “Pressure has been exerted by the US administration on Arab countries not to cooperate with the Lebanese government.”

Hoballah explained that the US is attempting to impose political agendas in favour of Israel through exerting those pressures, pointing out that some of the brotherly countries were freed from the US’ influence.

He added in a radio interview that: “Prime Minister Hassan Diab assigned ministers to do the necessary work to expand options while placing the interests of Lebanon first, whether in the east or west, in order to reach our goals, foremost among which is the revival of the Lebanese economy and paving the road towards achieving productivity.”

Hoballah considered that: “The meeting between Diab and US Ambassador Dorothy Shea was described as ‘good’, but this will not influence any of our endeavours, and our options are still open.”

