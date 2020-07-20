Iran FM praises Iraq’s role in the Gulf

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif yesterday welcomed the role played by Iraq in the Gulf and the construction of bilateral relations in the framework of non-interference in the internal affairs of others.

Zarif said, during a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fouad Hussein held in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, that a strong Iraq will have constructive relations with neighbouring countries and achieve peace in the region.

The Iranian minister said the two countries should work to build relationships in the fields of energy, religious and medical tourism as well as trade which they hope to raise to $20 billion annually.

Meanwhile, Hussein said that Baghdad is working to keep the region and Iraq away from international tensions and protect its sovereignty.

“We want balanced relations with all neighbouring countries according to the Iraqi national interest and the non- interference in internal affairs,” he added.

Zarif arrived in Baghdad yesterday on an official visit during which he will meet Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi and other dignitaries.

The Iranian minister’s visit comes just days before an upcoming visit by the Iraqi prime

minister to Riyadh followed by Tehran and Washington.