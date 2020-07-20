Trump: US backs expansion of Turkey efforts in Libya

US President Donald Trump has told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Washington backs the expansion of Turkey’s efforts in Libya, the New Khaleej reported yesterday.

Citing the intelligence news website, Tactical Report, the New Khaleej said that during a call last Tuesday, both presidents agreed that the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya is the legitimate representative of Libyans.

Trump told Erdogan that the US prefers the expansion of Turkish efforts in Libya in order to avoid American interference.

Last week, Reuters reported the Turkish presidency saying that both leaders agreed to work more closely in Libya to ensure lasting stability in the country.

Turkey supports the GNA, which is fighting against the eastern-based renegade commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces, which are backed by the UAE, Egypt and Russia.

Trump and Erdogan agreed to cooperate against the Russian existence in Libya, the intelligence website reported, pointing out that Russia is working in Libya through the support of the Wagner mercenary group.

In the same phone call, Trump called for Turkey to fight the Russian existence in the Mediterranean as it is the only regional power which is able to prevent Russia from setting up naval bases in the area.

READ: ‘We will not let anybody harm Turkey’s interests’