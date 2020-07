Egypt's army says it foiled 'terrorist' attack in northern Sinai

The Egyptian army said it has killed 18 suspected militants who attacked a military post in northern Sinai on Tuesday and foiled their “terrorist” attack, reported Reuters.

Two army personnel were killed and four others wounded in the attack which took place in the Bir al-Abed area, it said in a statement.

One of the attackers was wearing an explosive belt, the army said, adding that troops destroyed four vehicles including three car bombs while chasing the suspected militants in a farm and some uninhabited homes.

Egypt has been fighting militants who have killed hundreds of police and soldiers in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula since 2013.

Militants have also carried out attacks elsewhere in the country.

In May, the army said that 15 of its men had died or been wounded in operations in the Sinai Peninsula “recently”, and that 126 suspected militants had been killed.

