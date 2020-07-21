Hamas and Fatah agree to hold national festival in Gaza

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement and its rival Fatah have agreed to hold a national festival in Gaza against Israel’s annexation plan, Hamas revealed on Monday.

“We have agreed this in order to finalise the unification of Palestinian efforts against the Israeli annexation and the US deal of the century,” explained Khalil Al-Hayya of the Hamas Political Bureau. “Representatives of various Palestinian parties will take part in the festival which is going to host international participants as well as speeches for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Fatah President Mahmoud Abbas.”

He added that the festival is to reiterate the united Palestinian stance, backed by all the Palestinian factions and powers, against annexation, the deal of the century and all the conspiracies targeting Palestine and the Palestinian cause, rights and history.”

According to Quds Press, the Secretary of Fatah’s Central Committee, Jibril Rajoub, confirmed that the movement had agreed with Hamas to hold the festival in the coming few days. Rajoub said that the event would be a turning point that would reflect a united Palestinian stance against the endeavours aiming to liquidate the Palestinian cause.

