Oman to impose curfew and travel bans for Eid

Oman will ban travel between all its governorates from July 25 to August 8, a period that includes a Muslim holiday, to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Reuters reported quoting the state news agency ONA.

A statement from the Health Ministry described the measure as a “total lockdown” of all governorates.

The Gulf state will also implement a daily curfew from 7 pm to 6 am during the period, which includes the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday period. Shops and public spaces will be closed during the hours of curfew.

Oman, a country of 4.7 million people, recorded 1,458 new case of infection on Tuesday and 11 deaths, taking the total tally to 69,887 cases and 337 deaths.

Oman introduced lockdowns in March in some regions such as Muscat, Dhofar, Duqm and some tourist towns. Since April, it has gradually allowed commercial centres to reopen and lifted the lockdown in the Muscat region, which includes the capital.

Air and land borders have been closed, except for repatriation. Last week, the government said it would start allowing citizens fly abroad after applying for permission.

In Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes Oman and five other Gulf Arab states, the biggest nation Saudi Arabia has the highest number of confirmed infections. Together the group has recorded more than 582,000 cases and more than 3,880 deaths.