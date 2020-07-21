Tunisia anti-corruption body demands ban on ex-PM's travel

Tunisia’s National Anti-Corruption Authority yesterday requested the judiciary impose a travel ban on former Prime Minister Elias El-Fakhfakh who resigned from his post earlier this month and called for them to seize his assets.

The authority said it had sent a report to the judiciary containing documents and supporting evidence related to suspicions of conflicts of interest, financial and administrative corruption and tax evasion surrounding deals concluded by the state with a group of companies which the resigned prime minister has shares in.

The authority said it had submitted requests to the Economic and Financial Judicial authorities to issue travel bans and freeze the assets of other suspects for breaking the law and committing corruption.

