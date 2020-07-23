Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran urges citizens to ‘change their habits’ to confront COVID-19

July 23, 2020 at 12:50 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Iran, Middle East, News
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi (not seen) hold a joint press conference, in Tehran, Iran on 21 July 2020. [Presidency of Iran/Handout - Anadolu Agency]
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called on the Iranian people to change their habits and follow health guidelines, including social-distancing, to protect themselves against COVID- 19.

Rouhani told reporters after a cabinet meeting held in the capital, Tehran, that the pandemic’s burden on the Iranian health system will increase during the coming months as the number of cases rise.

“Those who will be admitted to hospital until the end of the year will be more than those who have been hospitalised during the past months,” Rouhani said, adding that the coronavirus crisis will continue until the end of the year.

“We must prepare ourselves for this. We must change our habits. There is no other solution.”

According to the president, Iran produces 11 million protective medical masks per day and that this number will increase over the coming period.

