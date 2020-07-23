Iraq to impose full lockdown during Eid to prevent COVID-19

A full lockdown will be imposed across Iraq during the Eid Al-Adha holiday which starts on 31 July to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, the Ministry of Health announced yesterday.

The Director General of the Public Health Department at the Ministry of Health, Riyad Abd Al-Amir, said the High Committee of National Health and Safety headed by Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has approved the Health Ministry’s request to impose a comprehensive lockdown throughout Eid Al-Adha to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Abd Al-Amir explained that the country witnessed a surge in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases one week after Eid Al-Fitr holiday after restrictions were relaxed.

“The number of infections will drop if the people continue to adhere to preventive measures,” he said.

Iraqi authorities imposed a partial lockdown, allowing people to move during the day while observing preventive measures including wearing masks.

Last week, the government announced it would lift the partial curfew after Eid Al-Adha.

Iraq has recorded 99,865 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 4,042 deaths.