Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Official: UN concerned by Egypt’s approval of military intervention in Libya

July 23, 2020 at 1:29 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, International Organisations, Libya, News, UN
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres holds a press conference at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States on 1 August, 2019 [Atılgan Özdil/Anadolu Agency]
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres holds a press conference at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States on 1 August, 2019 [Atılgan Özdil/Anadolu Agency]
 July 23, 2020 at 1:29 pm

The UN is deeply concerned by the Egyptian Parliament’s decision to authorise the deployment of troops to Libya, the spokesperson of Secretary-General, António Guterres.

Stéphane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday that the UN chief wants to send a message to Egypt that there is no military solution to the conflict in Libya.

He explained that the UN Deputy Special Representative for Political Affairs in Libya, Stephanie Williams, is communicating the same message to all parties involved in the conflict in Libya.

“I believe there is a worrying deployment of forces around Sirte, which in itself puts the lives of civilians at risk, I mean more than 125,000 civilians,” he said.

“Whether the Egyptian authorities or any other country has an influence on the parties in Libya, I think they all know our position, and Stephen Williams is in constant contact with all relevant parties to make sure they understand our point of view, which is that there is no military solution,” he added.

READ: How will Turkey respond to Egypt’s intervention in Libya?

Categories
AfricaEgyptInternational OrganisationsLibyaNewsUN
Show Comments
Middle East Monitor - No Way to Gaza - Book Launch - Webinar - Register your free ticket - Thu, 23 July 2020
Show Comments