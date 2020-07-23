PA ambassador to Lebanon visits Islamic Jihad leader in Beirut

The Palestinian Authority’s ambassador to Lebanon, Ashraf Dabbour, has met with Ziyad Al-Nakhala, the Secretary General of Islamic Jihad, at the movement’s office in Beirut, Al-Watan Voice has reported. The ambassador offered condolences on the death of Islamic Jihad leader Dr Ramadan Shallah, who passed away last month.

Dabbour and Al-Nakhala welcomed the ongoing rapprochement between Hamas and Fatah, and expressed hopes that it will lead to Palestinian unity based around confronting Israel’s Judaisation plans across the occupied Palestinian territories.

The officials reiterated the positive impact that this rapprochement is having on the Palestinians in general and especially those who are refugees in Lebanon. “This reinforces the persistence of our people in the refugee camps against displacement plans,” they stressed.

Ambassador Dabbour also emphasised the importance of Islamic Jihad’s role which reinforces unity among all Palestinian factions. He thanked the movement for its efforts towards national unity.

Also on the meeting agenda was the situation of the Palestinians in Lebanon. Both officials pointed out that national unity has an important role in achieving stability in the Palestinian refugee camps.

