Palestine police uncover counterfeit money network in Gaza

Palestinian police officers in the Gaza Strip revealed on Wednesday that they have uncovered a network producing counterfeit money. Hundreds of coins and notes produced in three workshops have been confiscated.

The officers explained that they found more than 50,000 blank coins and hundreds of blank notes, as well some which had already been printed. They also found some genuine US dollars.

According to the police statement, four people have been arrested in connection with the production of counterfeit money. They have been turned over to the custody of a specialist legal department.

The counterfeit money was intended to be circulated through markets across the Gaza Strip.

READ: Hamas condemns US’ claims it is responsible for Gaza suffering