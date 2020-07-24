'I was missing my wife': Dubai cleaner's doodle wins hearts

An image of a cleaner who was spotted drawing a heart using the dirt he was gathering on a pavement in Dubai has gone viral.

“I was missing my wife and wishing I could spend time with her,” Indian external housekeeping attendant Ramesh Gangarajam Gandi told The National.

“I know a lot of people are missing those they love and feel the same way I do.”Gandi moved to the UAE for work shortly after getting married in India, where his wife remained.

