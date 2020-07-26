Civilian killed in Syria's Idlib by regime forces

At least one civilian was killed in a mortar attack by Assad regime forces in the de-escalation zone in Idlib, northwestern Syria, a civil defense group said Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Two others were also injured in the attacks targeting Ein Laruz village, the White Helmets said.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia.

The area, lying along Turkey’s southern border, has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies.

The influx of displaced civilians has increased its population to about four million in recent years.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

