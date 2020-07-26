Pandemic claims more lives in Kuwait, UAE

Health authorities in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) confirmed additional fatalities due to the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry said four people had died from COVID-19, bringing the nationwide death toll to 433.

A further 464 new infections and 766 recoveries were recorded, taking the Gulf state’s tally to 63,773 cases and 54,373 recoveries.

The UAE Health Ministry said one patient died and 351 others were sickened from the virus, while 182 people recovered in the past 24 hours.

UAE’s tally now stands at 58,913 cases, including 334 deaths, and 52,182 recoveries.

The pandemic has killed over 644,500 people worldwide, with more than 16 million confirmed cases, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

Over 9.9 million have recovered from the disease.

READ: Adulterated wine kills 4 men, causes fifth to lose sight