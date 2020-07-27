Saudi Arabia was top oil exporter to China last month

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports to China increased by 15 per cent in June compared with the same month last year, RT reported on Sunday. Chinese refineries recorded an increased demand in March and April when the oil prices fell.

According to data from the Chinese Customs Authorities, oil imports from Saudi Arabia increased to 8.88 million tons in June, or 2.16 million barrels per day.

These record imports followed the end of the oil crisis between Saudi Arabia and Russia, the largest OPEC exporters.

Russian oil shipments to China were 7.98 million tons in June, 1.95 million barrels a day, recording a rise by 7 per cent compared with the same month last year.

Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest crude oil exporter, while China is the world’s biggest oil importer.

