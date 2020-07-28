Libya resumes international flights after 4-month halt

Libyan air carriers resumed flights on Sunday after a four-month halt in operations as part of measures taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Misrata International Airport said that the first flight by the private airline Libyan Wings took off in line with guidelines prepared by the Libyan Civil Aviation Authority, according to Anadolu Agency. The second plane to take off was for the Libyan state-owned Afriqiyah Airways.

The two airlines announced last week the resumption of flights to Turkey, a close ally of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), which is based in Tripoli.

The flights come four months after Libya closed its air, sea and land borders to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Afriqiyah Airways, which is based in Tripoli, said that it will operate four flights a week.

Libyan Wings said it will operate three flights a week from Misrata airport.

According to the Libyan National Centre for Disease Control, the country has seen a total of 2,669 COVID-19 cases, including 60 deaths.

