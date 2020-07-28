Portuguese / Spanish / English

New wave of displacement after regime attacks on Idlib

July 28, 2020 at 11:30 am
Smoke rises from civilians' field after Assad regime forces' and Iranian-backed terrorist groups' attack at Taftanaz town of Idlib, Syria on June 06, 2020. [İbrahim Teftenaz - Anadolu Agency]
Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad have renewed their attacks on towns and villages in southern Idlib, causing a new wave of population displacement towards the Turkish border, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Monday.

According to the rights group, the bombing partially destroyed homes in the town of Kansafra and the villages of Kafr Aweid, Al-Muzara, Al-Fatira, Safohin, Billioon and Arnabeh. Shelling has intensified since Sunday night.

The SOHR also monitored intensive rocket attacks on Monday by opposition factions against regime bases in Kafranbel and Masran, also in Idlib province.

