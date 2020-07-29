Iran achieves self-sufficiency in wheat production for 5th consecutive year

For the fifth consecutive year, Iran achieves self-sufficiency in wheat production, the New Khaleej reported President Hassan Rouhani saying on Monday.

During a meeting with a group of activists in the field of steel and petrochemical industries, Rouhani said: “We achieved self-sufficiency in wheat production this year,” adding: “We also achieved self-sufficiency in the past four years.”

“This is unprecedented!” he continued.

“It is possible that we import some wheat to meet the needs of the industrial sector, but we are self-sufficient in relation to the need of our citizens and affording bread.”

Rouhani pointed out that production capacity of agricultural crops increased by 33 per cent over the past seven years, noting that Iran produced 97 million tonnes of wheat seven years ago compared to 130 million tonnes this year.

READ: Coronavirus infections rise above 250,000 in Iran