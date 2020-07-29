Jordan teen stabs mum 30 times with kitchen knife

A 14-year-old boy stabbed his mother to death in the Jordanian capital Amman, local media reported yesterday.

“A 40-year-old woman was found dead and covered with blood at her home in Amman’s eastern area of Marka,” the city’s director of forensic medicine, Adnan Abbas, told Al Ghad, adding that the woman had “suffered 30 stab wounds in the neck and chest”.

Abbas noted that the victim was murdered “while she was asleep”. He added that the teenager was arrested and a lawsuit was filed with the county’s Juvenile Court.

The boy, Abbas explained, was examined and found to be “sane”. “An autopsy was carried out at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and a report was submitted to the court,” he said.

The official noted that the body was handed over to the victim’s family for burial. He added that an investigation into the case was opened, stressing that the cause of the crime was “still unclear”.

