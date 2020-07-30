British gang leader arrested in Dubai

A British gang leader accused of drug and weapons trafficking has been arrested in Dubai and extradited to the UK, local police said in a statement yesterday.

Craig Martin Moran, 38, the ring-leader of the notorious ‘Colin Gunn’ gang, who has been branded “dangerous” was arrested in Dubai under a red notice that was put out by Interpol.

According to local reports, artificial intelligence was used to track down Moran who was then put under surveillance for several days before he was apprehended.

“The latest artificial intelligence technology was used to locate the suspect then his movements were closely observed for a few days before he was arrested,” Assistant Commander of criminal investigation affairs of the Dubai police, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, was quoted by the National as saying.

Local police then made the arrest as Moran was leaving his Dubai residence in a car.

“He was inside his car after his Dubai residence when the force team members raided his car and were able to control and arrest him,” Dubai’s Criminal Investigation Department chief, Jamal Al-Jalaf, said.

Moran has a long history of involvement in criminal activity and spent 13 years in jail for his part in an armed robbery of a jewellery store where a 64-year-old member of staff was killed, in the northern British city of Nottingham, in 2003.

The British gang leader has also been arrested for trafficking millions of pounds worth of drugs and was released last year after serving his sentence.

According to Colonel Saeed Al Qemzi, the director of the wanted persons department, Moran “was also convicted by the Nottingham Crown Court for selling drugs worth millions and was released last year after serving his prison sentence.”

However, Moran’s criminal exploits did not stop there, instead, the notorious gang leader, “carried out other crimes in his home country which led to a recent verdict of life in prison to be issued against him”, according to Al Qemzi.

British police have reportedly thanked their Dubai counterpart for Moran’s swift arrest, referral to the Dubai public prosecution and subsequent extradition to the UK authorities.

“The British authorities thanked Dubai Police General Command for the rapid arrest of the Colin Gunn gang leader and for the professionalism and co-ordination with Interpol and noted that the suspect is considered dangerous [and a threat to] the security of British society,” a statement by the Dubai police said.

