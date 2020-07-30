Turkey holds joint military drill with Azerbaijan army

The Turkish army is holding joint military drills with Azerbaijan forces starting yesterday, according to Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to a statement published by the ministry, the joint exercises involve military personnel, armoured vehicles, artillery mounts and mortars, as well as military aviation and air defence equipment of both countries.

“According to the plan, exercises involving the land forces will be held from August 1 to 5 in Baku and Nakhchivan,” the announcement said

“Exercises with the participation of military aviation will be held from July 29 to Aug. 10 – in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh,” it also added.

The announcement comes after Armenian forces attacked Azerbaijani troops in the northwestern Tovuz border region, where at least 11 Azerbaijanis, including a major general and a colonel, were killed.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have deep ethnic, cultural and political ties, particularly because both countries are part of the global community of Turkic nations.

