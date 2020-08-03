Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Libya: 55 irregular migrants caught in Mediterranean

August 3, 2020 at 2:25 pm | Published in: Africa, Libya, News
Migrants can be seen at a shelter in Libya [Department for International Development/Kate Joseph]
Migrants can be seen at a shelter in Libya [Department for International Development/Kate Joseph]
 August 3, 2020 at 2:25 pm

At least 55 irregular migrants of different nationalities were held on the Mediterranean coast of Libya, said the country’s Interior Ministry on Sunday.

Libyan coast guards raided a warehouse in coastal Zliten city and caught 55 irregular immigrants, including four women and six children, the ministry said in a statement.

Up to 77% of migrants face abuse, exploitation and trafficking - Refugee crisis, Libya - Cartoon [Hani Abbas/MiddleEastMonitor]

Up to 77% of migrants face abuse, exploitation and trafficking – Refugee crisis, Libya – Cartoon [Hani Abbas/MiddleEastMonitor]

It added that irregular migrants were preparing to migrate to Europe through the Mediterranean.

One human trafficker was also arrested.

The Mediterranean is the most preferred route by migrants from Africa, mostly from Libya, who try to cross to Europe through Italy and Malta.

Crossings significantly increase over the summer months, while NGOs from different countries engage in several rescue operations in the sea.

OPINION: EU states should not shirk their responsibility to uphold human rights

Categories
AfricaLibyaNews
Show Comments
Show Comments