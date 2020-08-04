Iran: Our military capabilities have evolved despite arms embargo

The spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Ramadan Sharif, said the Islamic Republic’s military capabilities and level of deterrence have evolved despite the arms embargo and economic sanctions imposed on the country, local media reported.

Sharif explained that the recent large-scale military drills in the Gulf off the strategic Strait of Hormuz, have demonstrated that the arms and economic embargoes have had no effect on the development and growth of Tehran’s military power.

“The enemy’s front has understood that in the defence doctrine of the armed forces, no action against Iranian national interests will remain unanswered and will be faced with appropriate and decisive reactions,” he said, adding that “with the level of self-confidence and self-reliance and the ability to localise defence equipment, systems and plans, the enemy’s tricks and plots will not be able to stop or restrict them.”

The Iranian official explained that the US aircraft carrier is much weaker than the model used in the exercises, adding that “the Americans and Zionists received the message of the manoeuvres well.”

