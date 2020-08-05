Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas denies responsibility for south Lebanon incidents

August 5, 2020 at 9:27 am | Published in: Israel, Lebanon, Middle East, News, Palestine
Hamas security agents on 6 February 2007 [AFP PHOTO/MAHMUD HAMS / Getty]
The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has denied that the four people killed during an Israeli operation in the Sheba Farms in south Lebanon were members of its movement, Aram Media Network reported yesterday.

The remarks came following Hezbollah’s denial that the four, who were killed on 27 July, were its affiliates.

Following the killing, there was an exchange of fire between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, where no casualties were reported.

Hezbollah described the incident as a poorly directed play that no one could believe took place, stressing that it would never disclose its resistance operations.

Tensions between Lebanon and Israel at the border - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

Tensions between Lebanon and Israel at the border – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

