Hamas denies responsibility for south Lebanon incidents

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has denied that the four people killed during an Israeli operation in the Sheba Farms in south Lebanon were members of its movement, Aram Media Network reported yesterday.

The remarks came following Hezbollah’s denial that the four, who were killed on 27 July, were its affiliates.

Following the killing, there was an exchange of fire between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, where no casualties were reported.

Hezbollah described the incident as a poorly directed play that no one could believe took place, stressing that it would never disclose its resistance operations.

