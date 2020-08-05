Morocco: Ministry of Health suspends medical staff holidays

The health authorities in Morocco have suspended the annual holidays of doctors and other medical staff in public hospitals due to the coronavirus pandemic. The suspension takes effect as from Monday 3 August, explained the Ministry of Health, and will be in place “until further notice”.

The Ministry called on doctors and medical staff who are currently on vacation to rejoin their colleagues in their workplaces within the next two days.

Morocco has recorded an increase in the number of Covid-19 infections in recent days. Official data shows 1,046 new cases on Thursday and 1,063 on Friday, while the total number is around 25,500. At least 382 patients are known to have died from the virus.

“The number of infections recorded within one week exceeded that recorded in four months,” said Minister of Health Khaled Ait Talib last week.

READ: Morocco stops travel to 8 cities after spike in COVID-19 cases