Qatar establishes air bridge to help Lebanon

Qatar has announced the establishment of an air bridge to get aid to the people of Lebanon following the explosion in the capital Beirut on Tuesday.

According to the Qatar News Agency, Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani has ordered an airlift of emergency medical aid to Lebanon, and the first aircraft of the Qatar Air Force has already left for Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport.

The Emir has also ordered the deployment of field hospitals after the explosion that shook the Lebanese capital.

“I had a phone call with President Michel Aoun to express Qatar’s position alongside our brothers in Lebanon and our willingness to provide immediate aid following the explosion in the port of Beirut,” tweeted the Qatari leader. “We extend our condolences to the Lebanese people, we pray to God that the victims will be blessed with mercy and that the wounded will recover soon.”

