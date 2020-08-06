Russia condemns Israeli air strikes in Syria

Russia has “resolutely” condemned Israeli air strikes in Syria yesterday, and has warned the Zionist state that it could face “dangerous consequences”. The condemnation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow followed strikes against Syrian army positions in the south of the country on Monday night which in turn were said to be retaliation for a foiled attack on Israel along the border the previous night.

“We resolutely condemn these actions and express serious concern over yet another aggravation of relations between Israel and Syria,” said the ministry. “[Russia warns] Israel’s leaders against a repetition of steps that are fraught with dangerous consequences for the entire Middle East. We support Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and urge both sides to show restraint and prevent a further escalation of tensions.”

Amongst the targets that Israel attacked were anti-aircraft positions, lookout points and intelligence gathering mechanisms based at Syrian military sites. According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), “The Syrian regime is responsible for all operations carried out in its territory and [we] will continue to act with determination against all attacks on the sovereignty of the State of Israel.”

The air strikes were the latest of many that Israel has carried out against Syrian and Iranian targets across Syria. Israel wants to counter the influence and military presence of Iran in Syria. The government in Tehran has supported the regime of President Bashar Al-Assad throughout the ongoing Syrian conflict which Israel views as a threat to its own national security. The latest moves come after Iran signed a deal with Syria last month to strengthen its air defence systems.

Russia has long condemned such strikes, and was joined in its condemnation by Iran and Turkey early in July. They issued a joint statement saying that the strikes are destabilising for the region.

