Turkey, Djibouti agree to cooperate in field of public control

The Turkish General Oversight Authority concluded a memorandum of cooperation with the brokerage foundation of Djibouti.

The pact, which was unveiled in the capital, Ankara, was attended by Sharaf Malcouche, Chief Inspector of the Turkish General Oversight Authority, and Ombudsman of Djibouti, Qasim Ishaq Othman.

In a speech delivered during the ceremony, Malcouche said that this memorandum of cooperation will enhance friendship and brotherly relations between Turkey and Djibouti.

He added that the memo will also increase solidarity and cooperation between the mediation and oversight institutions of the two countries.

In turn, the Ombudsman of Djibouti, Qasim Ishaq Othman, stated that the accord had been scheduled earlier but was postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Turkey and Djibouti have previously agreed on maritime cooperation, to strengthen bilateral trade and further develop relations in transportation including in the aviation, rail and maritime sectors, and to establish a free economic zone in Djibouti.

