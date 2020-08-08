Israel: President Rivlin plans to resign to run for prime minister post

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin is planning to resign in order to compete with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the prime minister position, Israeli newspaper Maariv revealed on Friday.

Quds Net News Agency reported that Maariv cited Israeli inside sources confirming this plan.

The sources noted that there is substantial hope that Rivlin would achieve an overwhelming majority against the Likud Party.

According to the sources, Rivlin is the only Israeli politician able to attract Israeli voters from both the right and left wings.

Maariv noted that if Rivlin was asked about this, he would simply deny and state that he had finished his political career, but the newspaper stressed that he is deliberating such a plan.

The sources confirmed that Rivlin is not yet ready to commission Netanyahu to form a new government in the future, and he will not nominate him due to the corruption indictment against him.

Rivlin, according to Maariv, would resign if faced with this choice.