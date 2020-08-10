500 Palestinian prisoners have been in Israel jails for 15 years

More than 500 Palestinian prisoners have been detained in Israeli prisons for 15 years, specialist in Prisoners’ Affairs, Abdul Naser Ferwaneh, said yesterday.

In a press release, Ferwaneh also said 50 Palestinian prisoners have been held in Israeli detention for more than 20 years.

“This number will become 300 in just two year,” he said.

He called for all the Palestinians, in particular the resistance movements, to deal with this issue.

“Freeing prisoners is not only a national, religious, political, humanitarian and ethical duty, but it is a vital necessity to reinforce the resistance culture among the Palestinians,” he said.

