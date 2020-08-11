Ennahda sets condition for success of government consultations 

Ennahda Movement in Tunisia has that the formation of a minority government cannot be accepted, Anadolu has reported. Speaking on the sidelines of the movement’s Shura Council meeting in Hammamet on Saturday evening, council head Abdelkarim Harouni stressed the need for the next government to respect the role of the parties and the election results.

“It is not possible to form a minority government with parties that have not succeeded in creating a basis for governmental and parliamentary cooperation, which is a destabilising factor that prevents the prime minister from implementing decisions,” explained Harouni, whose party has 54 out of 217 seats in parliament. “Governments are formed by political parties with the highest success rates in elections. We are keen to ensure the success of the consultations, and the basic condition for that is to work on forming a political government that respects the role of the parties.”

The new government, he added, must respect the voters’ wishes and the balance of parliamentary blocs, so that it has a majority that enables it to pass decisions and implement reforms.

On 25 July, Tunisian President Kais Saied tasked Hichem Mechichi with forming the new government within a month. Mechichi is an independent, with no affiliation to any party or political force. He was not nominated by any political group and did not appear among the 111 nominations that Saied received from the different parties.

Tunisia has recently witnessed a severe political crisis due to the rising tension between political parties, resulting from suspicions of conflict of interests involving Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh, which forced him to resign. Mechichi was appointed Minister of Interior in Fakhfakh’s government in February.