Jordan: court imposes news blackout on teachers’ union case

The Magistrate’s Criminal Court in Amman decided on Sunday to impose a news blackout on cases related to the Jordanian Teachers’ Union. The ban covers news, publications and comment on the proceedings of trials.

The decision follows a report by the official Petra news agency on a written order issued by Judge Mohamed Al-Tarawneh, according to the provisions of article 255 of the Penal Code and article 39/b of the Press and Publication Law.

On 25 July, 13 members of the Teachers’ Union Council were arrested by the Public Prosecutor after a decision by the Attorney General to suspend the union’s work and close its headquarters for two years. Last Wednesday, the prosecutor decided to transfer the teachers’ case to court.

Investigations of the union’s Council members focus on accusations of “financial transgressions” and “incitement measures”. The defendants deny the charges.

Earlier, about 2,000 teachers marched near their union headquarters in the capital Amman. They demanded that the government should abide by an agreement signed with the union last October regarding salaries and other issues.

The Jordanian Teachers’ Union was founded in 2011. It has around 140,000 affiliated members.