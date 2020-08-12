Coronavirus cases in Israel exceed number in China

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 85,354 since March, the Health Ministry revealed on Tuesday.

According to Israel Hayom, the ministry said that there were 24,608 active or symptomatic cases in Israel as of yesterday morning, 256 of whom were identified after midnight.

According to the Israeli daily, in the 24-hour period from midnight Sunday to midnight Monday, 22,762 coronavirus tests were conducted nationwide, and 1,640 came back positive.

The newspaper said as of yesterday morning, Israel’s death toll stood at 613.

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper said that 1,976 health care workers were in quarantine as of yesterday, including 250 doctors, 590 nurses, and 1,136 members of other health care professions.

It is worth noting that Israelis have been organising mass protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his mishandling of the coronavirus crisis.