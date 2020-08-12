Israel forces Palestinian family to demolish their home or risk hefty fines

A Palestinian family in occupied East Jerusalem were forced to demolish their own home on Monday, Quds News reported.

An Israeli court ordered Palestinian resident Ibrahim Abu Seiba to destroy his family home or risk hefty fines and demolition fees.

The demolition order was issued under the context that the house was built without building permits, which are almost impossible for Palestinians to obtain.

Occupied East Jerusalem is located in what the Oslo Accords designated as ‘Area C’ which calls under full Israeli military and administrative control, as a result the occupation state regularly issues demolition orders to Palestinians in the area, both those who have built homes to house their expanding families and those that have existed for decades.

The Palestinian Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission reported that Israeli forces demolished 313 homes in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem during the first half of 2020.

