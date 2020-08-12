Jewish immigration to Israel surges due to coronavirus

The outbreak of the coronavirus in the US and Europe has led to a surge in immigration applications to Israel, Israeli sources revealed yesterday.

Nefesh B’Nefesh, an organisation which promotes, encourages and facilitates immigration to Israel, said that there has been an 152 per cent rise in the number of applicants for immigration to Israel from the US and Canada.

The organisation’s data stated that 5,494 Jewish families applied to make the move by the middle of 2020.

In 2019, the organisation said that 2,283 Jews actually immigrated to Israel – 1,450 families, while by mid of 2020, the organisation said, 8,306 Jews immigrated to Israel – 3,654 families.

Nefesh B’Nefesh says it has helped facilitate the immigration of 60,000 Jews from the US, Canada and Britain to Israel.

