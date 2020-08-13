Israel donates advanced medical technology to India to combat covid

Israel delivered artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology and equipment to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Tuesday, reported the Jerusalem Post.

Developed in Israel, the technology is said to help with combating the coronavirus by reducing the risks of the virus being transmitted to medical staff, and also enhancing the country’s overall healthcare facilities, according to a statement attributed to the Israeli embassy.

“The high-end equipment and technology solutions will not only assist AIIMS in its efforts to tackle COVID-19 more effectively but also enhance its overall healthcare facilities,” the Israeli Embassy in India said.

“The technologies include contactless monitoring applications, advanced medical management systems, and AI-based solutions such as AI assistant robots that can help medical teams perform various tasks remotely,” it added.

“This note-worthy action further cements Israel’s commitment towards assisting India in its efforts to tackle the ongoing pandemic.”

This comes after Israel’s Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defence and Health announced last month that they will lead an unprecedented anti-COVID-19 cooperation operation between India and Israel in the near future.

The last few years have cemented the strategic relations between India and Israel and have included two historical visits of the prime ministers in Israel and in India.

After decades of standing behind the Palestinian people, India under Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party tilted in Israel’s favour.

Under the right-wing Modi government, India has struck a special bond with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The past few years has seen the two countries move further to the right and taking positions on domestic and international issues that are at odds with international law.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India surpassed 1.2 million today, according to Health Ministry data.

So far, 782,607 people have recovered, while 29,861 died, official figures indicate.