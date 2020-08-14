DFLP condemns UAE-Israel agreement

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) condemned the agreement reached by the United Arab Emirates and Israel, under US sponsorship and at the expense of the Palestinian cause, Palestinian national rights, the interests of the Arab peoples and their national rights.

The DFLP called for an urgent meeting of the League of Arab States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to discuss the step taken by the UAE and its expulsion from the Arab and Islamic frameworks, if it did not back down from this decision which betrays the Palestinian cause, undermines the rights of the Palestinian people, and sells out Jerusalem, the city that occupies a privileged and sacred position in the collective consciousness of the Arab and Muslim nation.

The DFLP said in a statement, of which Al Watan Voice received a copy, that the sinister agreement, which is categorically rejected by the organisation, is loaded with risks, grave damages and major repercussions, namely:

First: The agreement constitutes a blatant assault on the national rights of our Palestinian people and their national rights to end the occupation, determine their fate, establish an independent state and ensure the return of refugees. Nonetheless, the infamous accord betrays the sanctity of the Palestinian cause.

Second: The agreement constitutes an overt violation of the decisions of the Arab and Muslim summits, a step on the road to dismantling the Arab states framework and a blow to the role and decisions of the League of Arab States, in addition to frustrating the Arab Peace Initiative, in disregard for the collective Arab will.

Third: The agreement constitutes a blatant breach and assault on the international legitimacy resolutions that guarantee to our people their legitimate and inalienable national rights.

Fourth: The agreement exposed the extent of deception and despicable manoeuvres used to exploit the Palestinian national rights and use them as a cover in order to succumb to US policies, the Deal of the Century, and pave the way for a partnership with the occupation state, at the expense of the Arab people, and in the service of the interests of the US-Israeli alliance.

The DFLP said that what happened constitutes a blatant assault on the political and legal representation of the DFLP, the legitimate and sole delegate of our Palestinian people and its national programme, which centres on thwarting the Deal of the Century and dropping the annexation plan. All these lies will not help them pass the sinister agreement and present it as a channel to serve the Palestinian cause, or peace.

The organisation affirmed that what serves the Palestinian cause and national rights is boycotting Israel, rejecting the Deal of the Century, and adhering to the decisions of international legitimacy and of the Arab and Muslim summits, including boycotting countries that recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and transferred their embassies there.

The DFLP said that the UAE’s move is a disgraceful model at the regional and international level for dealing with Israel, and encourages other countries to do the same in a way that would inflict heavy damages on the Palestinian cause and the national rights and interests of Arab people.