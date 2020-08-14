Russia authorities arrest 7 Yemen students at ambassador’s request

Russian police on Wednesday arrested seven students who received scholarships to study in Moscow, five of them being police officers, at the request of the Yemeni Ambassador to Russia Ahmed Al-Wahishi.

A statement by the preparatory committee of the Yemeni Students Union in Moscow, of which Yemen Shabab Net obtained a copy, confirmed that Russian police received a notification from the Yemeni ambassador and acting military attaché, Brigadier General Fuad Al-Muhtadi, to disperse a student sit-in in front of the embassy, calling for their evacuation and payment of their financial dues, three months after completing their studies.

According to the statement, Russian police dispersed the sit-in and arrested seven students.

The student officers demanded the government to hold the Yemeni ambassador to Moscow accountable, accusing him of insulting and humiliating them and neglecting to consider their demands, according to the statement.

Following this, Head of the preparatory committee Anwar Al-Sufyani announced the release of the students with a financial guarantee from Minister​​ Abdul-Bari Bakker.

