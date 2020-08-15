STC Yemen official hails Israel-UAE normalisation deal

Deputy Chairman of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Yemen Hani Bin Buraik on Thursday hailed the Israel-United Arab Emirates (UAE) normalisation deal, Yemen Shabab News website reported.

Bin Buraik described the deal as a “courageous decision taken by a wise leader,” referring to UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed.

“The deal laid down a roadmap towards common cooperation between Israel and the UAE to reach a full mutual relationship,” Bin Buraik posted on Twitter. He also conveyed that:

This deal will serve the two-state solution, help the Palestinian people and stop trading with the Palestinian cause.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni government reiterated its stance towards the Palestinian issue and the Palestinians rights. Yemeni Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Hadrami expressed: “Our stance is clear and will remain unchanged regarding the Palestinian cause which is the creation of the Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

