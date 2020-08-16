Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi and UAE plan distance learning for schools as virus precaution

August 16, 2020 at 2:36 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
9-year-old Uthman Haqqani, a 4th grade student at Al-Huda Academy, uses a computer to participate in an E-learning class with his teacher and classmates while at his home on May 01, 2020 in Bartlett, Illinois, US [Scott Olson/Getty Images]
9-year-old Uthman Haqqani, a 4th grade student at Al-Huda Academy, uses a computer to participate in an E-learning class with his teacher and classmates while at his home on May 01, 2020 in Bartlett, Illinois, US [Scott Olson/Getty Images]
Students at Saudi Arabia’s public schools will be educated via distance learning as a precaution against coronavirus for the first seven weeks of the new term, which begins on August 30, Reuters reported the minister of education as saying on Saturday.

During that time the situation for the rest of the term will be evaluated, Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Shaikh said in remarks carried on state-run al-Ekhbariya TV.

University and technical schools will be online for theory-based curriculum and in person for practical curriculum, he added.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced that parents would be able to choose whether their children attend classes in person or online for the first term, which begins on August 30, state news agency WAM said.

“Careful plans were put in place to guarantee a gradual return to studies in all of the country’s schools without exception, and for all levels of education,” it said.

Saudi Arabia has seen more than 297,000 cases of coronavirus, while the UAE has over 64,000.

