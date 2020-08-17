Ex-UAE police chief: Israel made 'a strategic mistake' killing Hamas official in Dubai

Former Chief of Dubai Police, General Dahi Khalfan, justified Israel’s assassination of senior Hamas leader Mahmoud Al-Mabhouh in the UAE 20 years ago, Arab48 reported yesterday.

In an interview with Israeli TV Channel 12, Khalfan hailed the UAE-Israeli peace deal which was announced on Thursday. “This deal is strategic as the culture of peace must prevail in the Middle East,” he said, adding: “The region does not need more tensions.”

The Israeli TV presenter introduced Khalfan as the general who carried out a “professional” investigation into the assassination of Al-Mabhouh.

Khalfan described the assassination as “a strategic mistake by the Israeli Mossad” that occurred because “they thought they would not be exposed.”

“If I had been aware that a crime was about to take place in Israel, for example, an explosion in a restaurant with ordinary civilians in it, I would have warned the security forces in Israel,” he told Channel 12.

