Hamas: Detention of Sheikh Salah aims to obstruct his defence of Jerusalem

Israel’s detention of Sheikh Raed Salah is an effort to undermining his national role in defending Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian cause, Hamas said yesterday.

In a press release, Hamas stressed that “the Israeli practices and ongoing aggression against the Palestinians in the territories occupied in 1948, including the national figures and leaders, will not alter their identity, status or loyalty to their homeland.”

It went on to hail Salah for his “heroic” role and struggle for Palestinian rights and constants and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Through his detention, Sheikh Raed Salah is writing a new phase of his journey in defence of Jerusalem,” Hamas said, pointing to the 28-month prison sentence handed to him.

The Palestinian resistance movement saluted all Palestinians “at home [occupied Palestine]”, reiterating the importance of their role in staying committed to the Palestinian identity and homeland, and called on the all people to voice their solidarity with Sheikh Salah along with all Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.