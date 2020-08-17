Israel delegation heading to UAE for talks

An Israeli delegation will be heading to the UAE to meet with top officials this week Israeli media reported a day after a peace deal was declared between the former foes.

Haaretz reported Channel 12 as saying that a senior Israeli official would lead the team, with Ynet News naming him as Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, who, according to Haaretz, has been leading the normalisation efforts over the past year.

Haaretz reported the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office saying that National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat would lead the preparations for the talks “in coordination with all the relevant parties”.

The Israeli daily reported a senior Israeli official telling Israeli public broadcaster Kan that Bahrain is expected to sign a peace deal with Israel next.

READ: Bahrain, Oman to follow UAE in formalising ties

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursdays that he had brokered a peace deal between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv which would see the two establish diplomatic, trade and commercial ties.

