Turkey arrests PKK ‘terrorist’ plotting massive attacks in major cities

The Turkish Ministry of Interior said Saturday it had arrested a “terrorist” from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, in the southern province of Adana who prepared to carry out massive bombings in major cities using 37 kilograms of TNT, a highly explosive material.

The ministry said in a statement that it had launched a search operation in Sarıçam district in Adana province after receiving information that a “suspect” was preparing to carry out an attack using explosive material.

According to the ministry, Turkish security teams stopped a suspicious car carrying 20 kilograms of TNT and after interrogating the driver he confessed to having transported the “terrorist”.

“The security teams immediately moved to the location specified by the driver where they found 17 kilograms of TNT as well as a large amount of forged foreign currency, gold and ID cards” the statement said.

Turkey: Coronavirus cases at highest level since June